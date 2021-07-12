Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Moshiur Rahman

Pedo Mobile Wallet App

Moshiur Rahman
Moshiur Rahman
  • Save
Pedo Mobile Wallet App android ios uiux easy quick smart smart wallet scan send money money payment banking bank financial finance app mobile wallet mobile app wallet pedo
Download color palette

Hi there!
This is a mobile wallet to pay and send money easily over the world.

Client Name: Jamie Brown
Country: Australia

Hopefully, you guys will enjoy it and guide me through your feedback. Don't forget to press "L" ❤️ .
We are available for do freelance project. If you need any kind of UI/UX design please contact with us.

Hire Me

Follow Me On
Behance I Uplabs

Moshiur Rahman
Moshiur Rahman

More by Moshiur Rahman

View profile
    • Like