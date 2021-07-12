Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kyle Wayne Benson

Introducing Nudge!

Introducing Nudge! font release wip typeface
Here’s Nudge. I don’t have many font things to say about it. It’s a condensed gothic sans. It's a design based on a dog defecation sign composed of letters hand cut out of vinyl which I saw at Silver Lake Reservoir in LA. You can license it and support its development over on Future Fonts.

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Hi!!!
