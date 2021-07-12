Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Calculator app

Calculator app neumorph mobile app design ui ux
Hi Friends!
Hope you’re great. I’ve got really excited about Neumorphism design , so I’ve decided to spend bit more time and design my 4th day of DailyUI the calculator app Thanks for checking it out and have a great day!

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
