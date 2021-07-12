Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Khadija Udaipurwala
Apexx Strategies

Heafod Oil - Logo Concept

Khadija Udaipurwala
Apexx Strategies
Khadija Udaipurwala for Apexx Strategies
Hire Us
  • Save
Heafod Oil - Logo Concept modern corporate graphic design simple line logo bw black and white environment oil illustration branding logo design
Download color palette

Kicking off the Monday with a fun logo concept for an environmentally conscious oil company!

Apexx Strategies
Apexx Strategies
We design products & experiences to push your brand forward.
Hire Us

More by Apexx Strategies

View profile
    • Like