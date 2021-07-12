Vivian Visual Direction

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here are a few examples of a visual direction we established for Vivian Health, our brand/graphic/path elements are inspired by the journeys of healthcare professionals, more on this soon!
This photography direction paired with brand elements treatment ended up being used in one of our brand launch campaigns.
Big thanks to folks at New Rev Media for helping us with our brand photography!
Check out our new site here:
https://www.vivian.com/