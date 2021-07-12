Vivian Visual Direction

Rishad Amarkhel
Here are a few examples of a visual direction we established for Vivian Health, our brand/graphic/path elements are inspired by the journeys of healthcare professionals, more on this soon!

This photography direction paired with brand elements treatment ended up being used in one of our brand launch campaigns.

Big thanks to folks at New Rev Media for helping us with our brand photography!

Check out our new site here:
https://www.vivian.com/

