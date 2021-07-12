Bahia Design

Retro Mascot Tagline Lockup

Retro Mascot Tagline Lockup mascot logo design illustration graphic design branding
Tagline lockup for a logo concept we developed for a business that operates in the environmental field in Italy. The logo features a vintage mascot, developed with simpler times in mind.

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
