OpenEmu Atari icon

OpenEmu Atari icon openemu open emu emulation icon bigsur mac macos icns monterey skeuomorphism skeumorphism atari gamepad game joystick apple retro console gaming
Mac OS BigSur adaptation of the OpenEmu Atari icon
inspired by the work of marc2o https://www.deviantart.com/marc2o/art/OpenEmu-Icon-372583030

Download .ICNS here: https://macosicons.com/u/Virgile%20Arlaud

