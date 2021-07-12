Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Micah Peek

Daisy Tattoo Illustrations

Daisy Tattoo Illustrations plant art flower daisy tattoo photoshop digital illustration
Tattoo commission for a daisy tattoo. Originally it was going to be a large tattoo, but it ended up being tiny so the detail and line weight had to be simplified.

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
