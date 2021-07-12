Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Maggie Enterrios

VOODOO | Fuschia Illustration Collection

VOODOO | Fuschia Illustration Collection maximalism ornate digital illustration digital art procreate fuschia flowers package icon logo type typography floral surface design packaging botanical pattern illustration
Botanical illustration by Maggie Enterrios
View the full project on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/123335661/Voodoo-Fuschia

