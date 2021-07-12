PlumeStrong Logo Identity

#PlumeStrong began as an exercise and health initiative to encourage friendly competition and camaraderie amongst Plume employees, and has blossomed into a corporate social responsibility program dedicated to creating more equitable opportunities for underserved communities.

The program began two-fold, to promote exercise and health among employees during the pandemic, while also giving back by donating reliable WiFi to low-income individuals in need. For every mile biked/ran by each employee, Plume donated fast and secure WiFi to a family, individual in need.

The program is global but strives to make a direct impact on the lives of low-income apartment complexes, or technology-program scholarships for underrepresented individuals.

My goal for this logo was first to create a heart using the same pieces and angles from the original Plume logomark, so it visually looks part of the same family. I opted for a heart to represent the act of giving, and community. I then added the heartbeat to reflect the health and vitality aspect of the program.

Just as physical health is important in thriving in life, having access to fast and safe WiFi has become just as important to living successfully in our modern world.