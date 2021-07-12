Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Vacation!

In the past, I used Blender to create many of my paper-crafts. I rarely rendered the models, as they were converted into paper.

Now I'm learning how to model for renders.

oh! and I'm out on vacation this week - so this render is perfect.

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Combines analog and digital to make unique marketing images.
