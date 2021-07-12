Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sound In Vision - POP

Sound In Vision - POP minimalism funky playful fun memphis-design music pop disco divas musical design geometric abstract 80s graphic art illustration
SOUND⚡️IN✨VISION // #4 POP // I created an experiment of translating some of my favorite musical frequencies into shapes and colors to create archetypal musical characters. This last one is called POP, expressing joyful upbeat disco vibes inspired by legendary divas like Whitney Houston, Chaka Khan, Diana Ross and Janet Jackson 🎤🍨🌠

