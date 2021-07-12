Sound In Vision - POP

SOUND⚡️IN✨VISION // #4 POP // I created an experiment of translating some of my favorite musical frequencies into shapes and colors to create archetypal musical characters. This last one is called POP, expressing joyful upbeat disco vibes inspired by legendary divas like Whitney Houston, Chaka Khan, Diana Ross and Janet Jackson 🎤🍨🌠

