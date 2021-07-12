Minimal Credit Card 1

Credit cards are terribly designed. The are usually cluttered, use horrible images fror backgrounds and overall look ugly. The only well-designed one I've seen is the Apple Card. So I took matters into my own hands.

Here is a minimalist's ideal card. No logos and no unnecessary image backgrounds. This card only has the revelant card information and a magnetic strip. It is slightly translucent, allowing you to roughly see through the card.

I'll probably work on an iteration with a chip and maybe a logo from a credit card network company.