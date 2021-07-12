Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rosie Way

Therapy Appointment App

Rosie Way
Rosie Way
Hire Me
  • Save
Therapy Appointment App san francisco bay area online counseling platform ios app wireframe prototype purple freelance minimal therapy adobexd adobe ui ux
Download color palette

Hi there 👋🏼
This is a design for Rebecca Matthias, a millennial executive who works in a tech company in Silicon Valley. She often finds herself struggles with finding time to attend a 1:1 in-person session with her therapist. She doesn't want to stick to just one therapist but therapists who have specialties in each of their domains.

That's why I designed this app that shows list therapists based on their specialties with the virtual therapy feature to help Rebecca combat her stress from her day-to-day works.

Hope you enjoy it!
Have a nice day!

R

Rosie Way
Rosie Way
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Rosie Way

View profile
    • Like