Therapy Appointment App

Hi there 👋🏼
This is a design for Rebecca Matthias, a millennial executive who works in a tech company in Silicon Valley. She often finds herself struggles with finding time to attend a 1:1 in-person session with her therapist. She doesn't want to stick to just one therapist but therapists who have specialties in each of their domains.
That's why I designed this app that shows list therapists based on their specialties with the virtual therapy feature to help Rebecca combat her stress from her day-to-day works.
Hope you enjoy it!
Have a nice day!
