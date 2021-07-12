Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hector Bat

Winning

Hector Bat
Hector Bat
Winning cold color rocks skies clouds helmet illustration snow trees skis skier skiing mountains snowy
Winning, a concept that appears so competitive in today's society. Nowadays, to win, one must be better than others, must succeed when others fail.

This piece represents a different kind of winning - doing the things that uplift you, and experiencing the joy that it brings.

Hector Bat
Hector Bat
