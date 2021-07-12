Katherine Weis

Hush Puppies Brite Jells Landing Page

Katherine Weis
Katherine Weis
Hire Me
  • Save
Hush Puppies Brite Jells Landing Page mobile responsive retail shoe landing page web ecommerce marketing
Hush Puppies Brite Jells Landing Page mobile responsive retail shoe landing page web ecommerce marketing
Download color palette
  1. HP-BriteJells-Landing-v2.jpg
  2. HP-BriteJells-Landing-v3.jpg

Landing page to launch the Brite Jells sandal collection by Hush Puppies and their collaboration with Loud Lacquer nail polish.

HP_W_032521_BriteJells_Mobile-V2.jpg
5 MB
Download
HP_W_032521_BriteJells_Mock-V2.jpg
7 MB
Download
View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Katherine Weis
Katherine Weis
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Katherine Weis

View profile
    • Like