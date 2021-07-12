Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Galina Karasoy

Trivet mobile app

Galina Karasoy
Galina Karasoy
  • Save
Trivet mobile app onboarding screens onboarding ui simple clean minimal user experience userflow app ui onboarding sign up mobile ui app design branding motion graphics animation mobile app
Download color palette

Trivet is innovative recipe app, that help users to reduce food waste, to discover new recipes based on available ingredients, to set good habits and to earn food coins.

Sneak peek to the sign-up process.

Galina Karasoy
Galina Karasoy

More by Galina Karasoy

View profile
    • Like