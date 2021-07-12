Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
With the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle approaching, big brands were looking for new ways to celebrate the occasion – and gain media buzz.
Stella Artois’s PR team reached out with us to bring their vision to life, creating a custom royal wedding chalice including 19 illustrations that were a nod to the couple(their wedding date was 5.19.18).

We worked with Stella Artois on all aspects of the project – concept to sketch to final refinement – as well as working with the printer to elegantly wrap the Royal Wedding Chalice and ensure every detail was taken into account.

The final result was a stunning chalice printed with gold ink.

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Branding & Strategy agency in Downtown Pensacola, FL.
