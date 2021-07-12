With the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle approaching, big brands were looking for new ways to celebrate the occasion – and gain media buzz.

Stella Artois’s PR team reached out with us to bring their vision to life, creating a custom royal wedding chalice including 19 illustrations that were a nod to the couple(their wedding date was 5.19.18).

We worked with Stella Artois on all aspects of the project – concept to sketch to final refinement – as well as working with the printer to elegantly wrap the Royal Wedding Chalice and ensure every detail was taken into account.

The final result was a stunning chalice printed with gold ink.