Metal Layer Styles - Photoshop Gold Text Effect

💟💟 Download Link 💟 💟

🧿✅ Get UNLIMITED Templates! ✅🧿



These Adobe Photoshop Layer Styles are very easy to use and implement. You can easily import them into Photoshop (instructions inside) and apply them to everything you want: texts and shapes. Design now with any skill, and very fastly, realistic and pixel perfect metallic effects. Very elegant and eye-catchy.