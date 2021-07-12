Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sourav Aich

Portable Stone Speaker landing Page

Sourav Aich
Sourav Aich
Hire Me
  • Save
Portable Stone Speaker landing Page web design saas product product design branding homepage task stone speaker project workflow audio brand landingpage landing
Portable Stone Speaker landing Page web design saas product product design branding homepage task stone speaker project workflow audio brand landingpage landing
Download color palette
  1. Frame 1.png
  2. Frame 3.png

Hello
Portable Stone Speaker Audio Brand web site
------------------------------------------------
❤️ Let me show your feedback and your opinion about this product exploration.
Press "L" to Show Love.

✉️ Available for taking your project
Estimate your project at souravss49@gmail.com
💻 Happy Designing

Frame 2.png
1 MB
Download
Sourav Aich
Sourav Aich
Graphic & UX/UI designer
Hire Me

More by Sourav Aich

View profile
    • Like