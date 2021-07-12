Qendresa

MSL X Supa Network Website design

MSL X Supa Network Website design wix website wix programme web design website design website design ux design ux user experience user design uiux ui design ui
I was responsible for the UX/UI and website design on WIX for the upcoming programme created by MSL X Supa Network.

This was a client project.

