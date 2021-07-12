Underwater Text Logo Effect

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
💟💟 Download Link 💟 💟
🧿✅ Get UNLIMITED Templates! ✅🧿
High Resolution Template for creating an underwater Scenery:
Works with Adobe Photoshop Cs6 and superiors (means all the CC versions included)
3600x3600 pixels, 72 DPI. You can transform the final Result in CMYK or any other color mode and depth