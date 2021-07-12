Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Text Effects

Underwater Text Logo Effect

Text Effects
Text Effects
  • Save
Underwater Text Logo Effect text effect text logo branding motion graphics graphic design animation ui illustration design 80s logo text logo light designposter 3d text 3d text water effect water underwater
Download color palette

💟💟 Download Link 💟 💟
🧿✅ Get UNLIMITED Templates! ✅🧿

High Resolution Template for creating an underwater Scenery:
Works with Adobe Photoshop Cs6 and superiors (means all the CC versions included)
3600x3600 pixels, 72 DPI. You can transform the final Result in CMYK or any other color mode and depth

Text Effects
Text Effects

More by Text Effects

View profile
    • Like