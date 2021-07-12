Rusted Arrow Mercantile is a boutique shopping experience nestled into a shotgun space in Downtown Pensacola. When we first met on this project, it was simply a web refresh — however, upon further discovery, we realized that the brand and overall look didn’t fit with the customized, in-store experience that their customers have come to know and love.

We started from scratch with the Rusted Arrow Mercantile visual system, guided by what it was like to step through their doors and – no matter what was going outside or in day-to-day life – to take a moment to pause and reset. It’s a quiet moment of calm in a busy day.

Outside of their core system, they offer an ongoing rotation of seasonal items. A secondary palette and illustration system that can change with the time of year or the event was necessary and brought the brand to the next level. This is constantly growing and evolving.