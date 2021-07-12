🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Ripe Cold Pressed Juice & Superfoods is the sister brand of Ride Society — made to mesh well with the urban underground brand and take a different spin on the traditional ‘juice splash/hyper-colorful’ juice brand look.
It’s a minimal, sophisticated brand that lets the color of the juice speak for itself. Its edgy, poppy, fun, and meant to pair well with the spin studio brand that operates out of the same space. Clean, minimal design paired with bold splashes of graphics in the studio to build the foundation, and animations and creative photography showcase the product in a unique way that is true to Ripe Cold Pressed Juice & Superfoods’ vision.