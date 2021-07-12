Reboot & Co.

Reboot and Company is, at its core, a true lifestyle brand. It begins with a challenge – to find your small treats to big adventures that fit in or around your everyday life. It’s a brand built from a family’s love of travel, food, fashion, and indulgences in their everyday life – and encourages you to do the same for yours.

We kicked off this project with a half-day workshop to identify just what the brand needed to represent. This includes its goals, its why, and what it where it wanted to grow. From this, we found that at the core of it, it’s about a lifestyle. Furthermore, it needed to become a recognizable and iconic brand that could work across digital, signage, apparel and more. The Fendi or LV-type mark that could live on a flag, on the side of a boat, on a tank top. Ultimately, it needs to be a brand that can entice influencers and adventurers to want to be associated with Reboot and Company.