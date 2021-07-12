Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
rakib ahmed

Vehicle tracking app logo design

rakib ahmed
rakib ahmed
  • Save
Vehicle tracking app logo design
Download color palette

fleetpad is a vehicle tracking app that tracks fleet of trucks and also tracks dispatching of the shipments. the logo is that much flexiable to a wide range o business. they will start the car and other personal use vehicel tracking and future and the logo will go with it perfectly

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
rakib ahmed
rakib ahmed

More by rakib ahmed

View profile
    • Like