Proposal Template.
42 pages document
A4 International And Us Letter Size
Layered Document
Character And Paragraph Styles
Gridbased Layout
Indesign CS4 – CC ( .indd & .idml )
Masterpages
One click colour customize
Print Ready ( CMYK & 300 dpi )
Only Free Fonts Used