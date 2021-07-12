HatchMark Studio

Postcards From Wendy

Postcard From Wendy started as a side project. From a love of travel. From a desire to capture every moment through photos and storytelling – and bring readers along on the journey. At its heart, it’s a blog that shares journeys, photos and gives an insider look into some of the most desirable travel spots on earth.

The Postcards ‘W’ is a nod to all things regal and extra special. Postcards From Wendy doesn’t want to bring you to the expected spots, but to the hidden gems on these journeys. Every blog is a story of one of these journeys – and is supported by custom stamp graphics, patterns that are a nod to the local culture, and a palette to match the tone of the experience.

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Branding & Strategy agency in Downtown Pensacola, FL.
