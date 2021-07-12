Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kofi Coffee Project

Kofi-Coffee ☕

Here's my recent logo project for a friend's coffee business.

Kofi means Eagle in Tboli. To him, it symbolizes freedom to fly, freedom to dream and his coffee business is a dream.

Need a Logo Design? DM me.

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
