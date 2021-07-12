One of the big things that set Policy Guide apart is its commitment to providing a personal connection. When you call their company, you’re not funneled through a large call center— you’re immediately connected to a local agent. No pressing “0” a million times hoping for an operator. This accessibility, energy and personal interaction was a major theme throughout every aspect of their rebrand, from the color palette and the font choices to the illustration, photography style and website navigation.

We held a workshop with the entire company in February of 2020—the owners Mark and Matt, and three dedicated insurance guides. It was really important to Policy Guide that every member of their team was able to voice their opinions. We played with messaging and created taglines surrounding the idea of a guide or a navigator, because that’s really what Policy Guide is all about— guiding people through complicated information.