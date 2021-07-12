🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
One of the big things that set Policy Guide apart is its commitment to providing a personal connection. When you call their company, you’re not funneled through a large call center— you’re immediately connected to a local agent. No pressing “0” a million times hoping for an operator. This accessibility, energy and personal interaction was a major theme throughout every aspect of their rebrand, from the color palette and the font choices to the illustration, photography style and website navigation.
We held a workshop with the entire company in February of 2020—the owners Mark and Matt, and three dedicated insurance guides. It was really important to Policy Guide that every member of their team was able to voice their opinions. We played with messaging and created taglines surrounding the idea of a guide or a navigator, because that’s really what Policy Guide is all about— guiding people through complicated information.