rakib ahmed

Tech logo, DevRoots technology company logo

rakib ahmed
rakib ahmed
  • Save
Tech logo, DevRoots technology company logo graphic design brand identity branding logo design
Download color palette

devroots is a tech company. they make software and give tech supports to the other business. so i i made a logo for them which the icon shows a overall going forward theam and a curve like D. so let me know how much you liked this saas company or overall tech logo.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
rakib ahmed
rakib ahmed

More by rakib ahmed

View profile
    • Like