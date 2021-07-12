Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vitaliy Didukh

AptiNest mobile app

Vitaliy Didukh
Vitaliy Didukh
  • Save
AptiNest mobile app branding study app clean card gradient question answer swipe ios ui ux design
Download color palette

Hey guys,
Hope you are doing great!

Please see the latest design for the "Questionnaire" mobile app. Press L L to make my heart beat faster. 😍❤️😍

Design — Figma + Cinema4D

************
💌 I am open to new projects! vilentobelet@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Vitaliy Didukh
Vitaliy Didukh

More by Vitaliy Didukh

View profile
    • Like