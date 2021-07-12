The client reached out to us shortly after seeing prior hand-lettering and illustration work and wanted the customized and unique feel that goes with it. We started with the logomark and then expanded out to a completely custom illustrated pattern that highlighted both beer and local culture. Garden Street signs, images of Rachel, cheers’ing glasses and beach icons weave their way through the pattern to ground the brand firmly in the local beer scene. Fonts were selected to pair comfortably with the complex logo and a palette reflecting the natural surroundings was chosen.

These touches expanded into the taproom – from the custom bar to the menus to swag to glassware and coasters. We worked hand-in-hand with Perfect Plain Brewing Co. to select paint colors and touches that would go along with the brand system.