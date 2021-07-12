Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Modern kitchen shopping app onboarding design

Hi there 👋🏼
This is a design for a modern kitchen appliance studio owner, François Dupont, a millennial entrepreneur who wants to showcase his studio's branding at the onboarding process of his studio app. Most of his customers are home remodelers who like to purchase a full-featured kitchen with modern appliances and cookware.

As a result, I incorporated François' best-selling modern products at the onboarding screens with a micro-interaction to promote his branding and leave a distinctive impression on his target customers.

Hope you enjoy it!
Have a nice day!

