Modern kitchen shopping app onboarding design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi there 👋🏼
This is a design for a modern kitchen appliance studio owner, François Dupont, a millennial entrepreneur who wants to showcase his studio's branding at the onboarding process of his studio app. Most of his customers are home remodelers who like to purchase a full-featured kitchen with modern appliances and cookware.
As a result, I incorporated François' best-selling modern products at the onboarding screens with a micro-interaction to promote his branding and leave a distinctive impression on his target customers.
Hope you enjoy it!
Have a nice day!
R