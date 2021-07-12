Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Trevor May

Jack Move logo chunky movement electricity jack move indie game black brand logomark retro future minimalist logo design typography cyberpunk branding vector 1980s retro jrpg video game logo
Jack Move has a retro-futuristic aesthetic, so the logo draws inspiration from chunky logos of the time like Atari, Orion Pictures and Sanyo, the blurry CRT inside a glitchy 1980s arcade cabinet, and well-watched VHS tapes.

