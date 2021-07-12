Eclipse Real Estate Logo

I developed this logo concept while sketching on a branding project that was not real estate at all. I thought it was a cool idea though so built it out a bit.

I then discovered that Eclipse Real Estate Group is a real company, right here in Brooklyn, NY. AND, they have weak-ass branding. (I should leave their name out of it as a professional courtesy but it's kind of all over the logo.)

Great news right?!

Wrong.

Here's why it's not a good idea to design a logo without an accurate brief. I sent the logo to the manager of the company to see if they were interested in it. Because it happened quickly, naturally (and without a contract lol) I offered it to them for free.

A few reminder emails later and I never heard back. So. I called.

I get the lady on the phone and remind her that I sent a logo concept to her a month or so ago and said I thought it was pretty cool and that she could have it for free. Well. She was very honest. She yelled "oh that logo with the buildings!? that's not a cool concept, that's not my vision!" CLICK.

It was one of the rudest encounters I've had in a long time. She really could have just emailed me back with a "not interested." I know she had every right and that's fine. I just wish she'd offered a more helpful critique before she hung up.

So, I won't offer free logos to anyone ever again, and best of luck to her with her shitty vision. There are two or three other Eclipse real estates across the country, but I've learned my lesson.

I'd love to hear any opinions on this logo concept in the comments. It could use some refinement, I know. It's the NYC skyline but it could be any skyline. YOUR skyline. Cheers 😜 gclcreative.com