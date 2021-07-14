Brian Laiche

Music Marketplace App

Music Marketplace App app marketplace shopping cart checkout guitar ios purchase credit card minimal ux ui app design design
A great way to start off the week is with a 1hr creative jam. Just spending some time flexing my creative muscles and designing something for fun. This is a quick concept for a music gear marketplace app. Let me know what you think in the comments. Feedback is always welcome.

Built using the Flux Design System Free Version!

