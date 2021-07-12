Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Yulia Bauman

Care. - Plant care app | Daily UI challenge #001 (Sign up)

Daily UI #001 - Sign up

Hi, Everyone!
I joined Daily UI challenge to have some fun and work on my UI skills. For the first day I designed a sign up process for the app that helps you take care of your plants.

This is my very first Dribbble shot and I will be glad to hear some comments and tips!

Plant illustration: rawpixel.com

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
