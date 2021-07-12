Care. - Plant care app | Daily UI challenge #001 (Sign up)

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Daily UI #001 - Sign up
Hi, Everyone!
I joined Daily UI challenge to have some fun and work on my UI skills. For the first day I designed a sign up process for the app that helps you take care of your plants.
This is my very first Dribbble shot and I will be glad to hear some comments and tips!
Plant illustration: rawpixel.com