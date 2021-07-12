Pensacola Beach. Summer 2019. Inner tubes, drinks, Jaws on the screen, and you in the water. We were approached by Innisfree Hotels to build the creative to promote the event and the sponsorship packet. The illustration is playful, but not too young as it was a 21+ event. Furthermore, it has a throwback vibe to fit with the era of the movie. Jaws on the Water event sold out and will be continued in the years to come.