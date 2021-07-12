HatchMark Studio

Jaws On the Water

HatchMark Studio
HatchMark Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Jaws On the Water ux vector ui typography logo illustration icon design branding app
Jaws On the Water ux vector ui typography logo illustration icon design branding app
Jaws On the Water ux vector ui typography logo illustration icon design branding app
Download color palette
  1. cover 45deg.jpg
  2. 2 pages spread 45deg.jpg
  3. Outdoor advertisement mockup template.jpg

Pensacola Beach. Summer 2019. Inner tubes, drinks, Jaws on the screen, and you in the water. We were approached by Innisfree Hotels to build the creative to promote the event and the sponsorship packet. The illustration is playful, but not too young as it was a 21+ event. Furthermore, it has a throwback vibe to fit with the era of the movie. Jaws on the Water event sold out and will be continued in the years to come.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
HatchMark Studio
HatchMark Studio
Branding & Strategy agency in Downtown Pensacola, FL.
Hire Us

More by HatchMark Studio

View profile
    • Like