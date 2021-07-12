Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Osama Dawood

Designra - Mobile App For Design Courses (Dark Theme)

Osama Dawood
Osama Dawood
Hi Folks 👋,

Here is Designra - Mobile App For Design Courses (Dark Theme), In this app, you can search and find courses for design to learning efficiently and effectively.

You can check the light version from here: Designra - Mobile App For Design Courses

Hope you like it, All feedback is appreciated.

Project inquiry ✉️ osama.dawood@gmail.com

Follow me on: 👇
Instagram | Behance | osama.studio

Thank you.

Osama Dawood
Osama Dawood
Digital Product Designer

