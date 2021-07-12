DailyUI #007 - Card Settings - Personal Banking

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Day 7 of the Daily UI challenge :)
I struggled for time today but realised I could use this as an opportunity to play around with the UI of my main bootcamp project: a mobile-banking app to help users spend more intentionally with its mindful purchase controls
Today we paid more attention to use icons from the same family, so that the weighting between all of them were consistent. Previously I used icons from a variety of sets, it made things look messy even though my intentions of what I wanted was there!
I also really wanted to play with a free rendering resource for screen mock ups. It's absolutely fantastic, absolutely recommend! (https://things.morflax.com/editor/)
This was the first time I realised how much the iPhone's notch is probably a UX/UI Designers greatest nightmare. We had to shift things around to make this mock up work!