Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kailash B

Holo app - Card explorations

Kailash B
Kailash B
Hire Me
  • Save
Holo app - Card explorations components booking flat ui ui minimal design clean ui cards
Download color palette

Here's few card explorations for Holo app.

Let me know what do you guys thinks💭?

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Kailash B
Kailash B
Turning my thoughts into motion 🤓
Hire Me

More by Kailash B

View profile
    • Like