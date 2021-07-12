Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ikechi Onu

Arik Air Website Redesign

Ikechi Onu
Ikechi Onu
  • Save
Arik Air Website Redesign interface design ux design ui design web design tourism travel uiux user experience user interface product design ux ui
Download color palette

Air Transport is currently the fastest means of transportation. Getting a seat on a bird shouldn't come any slower. Reducing the flight booking process to the barest minimum was the goal here. You can check out the full case study here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/123332095/Arik-Air-Website-Redesign?

I'll appreciate your thoughts on this redesign.
Thanks for dropping by.

Ikechi Onu
Ikechi Onu

More by Ikechi Onu

View profile
    • Like