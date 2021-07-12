Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
GameBox - Concept Design

GameBox - Concept Design
Back to Dribbble after a hiatus. This is a small mobile application concept design to practise my UI Design skills.

Product Description:
A Community for gamers and critics to review and rate games across all platforms.

Concept made in Figma.
Font used: Poppins | Emojis from Emojipedia.org | Game titles and brand images are from the internet!

