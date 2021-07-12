Minimalist Logo design

If you want Logo and Full stationary items design. So, Click that link and contact with me and Order there.

Fiverr Account - https://www.fiverr.com/mdfahad1024/do-make-unique-logo-designs

Upwork Account - https://www.upwork.com/freelancers/~014572c1c260cbe785

Behance Portfolio - https://www.behance.net/mdaminul1