Alex Pesak

Ankers Tioga Cottage Branding

Alex Pesak
Alex Pesak
  • Save
Ankers Tioga Cottage Branding oval badge logo oar cottage type flag design boat flag boat sign boat brand lake brand lake life lake cottage branding cottage logo cottage logo branding indiana typography indianapolis indy
Download color palette

Branding for a 1930s, renovated cottage with an atmosphere similar to Ralph Lauren.

Alex Pesak
Alex Pesak

More by Alex Pesak

View profile
    • Like