Called Higher Studio

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Called Higher Studios is a family and faith based movie studio. The basis of our organization is that we feel everyone is "Called Higher". What does that mean? To us, to be called higher means that you feel a calling to do more to help people, you feel a calling to join us, as a community, to create faith based content, to help people through actions and content, to make a difference in the world through helping us make better content. We are a company that uses crowdfunding, so the crowd and our fans need to see the logo and feel that it is a representation of being "Called Higher" to do more to help and create better, ethical, but entertaining movies.