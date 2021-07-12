Called Higher Studio

Called Higher Studios is a family and faith based movie studio. The basis of our organization is that we feel everyone is "Called Higher". What does that mean? To us, to be called higher means that you feel a calling to do more to help people, you feel a calling to join us, as a community, to create faith based content, to help people through actions and content, to make a difference in the world through helping us make better content. We are a company that uses crowdfunding, so the crowd and our fans need to see the logo and feel that it is a representation of being "Called Higher" to do more to help and create better, ethical, but entertaining movies.