Cat Hodges

Boost

Cat Hodges
Cat Hodges
  • Save
Boost branding ai user experience mobile graphics illustraion design ux ui
Download color palette

Boost is application that uses AI to isolate and boost the voices of people you're talking to. Use cases could be for the hard of hearing, or just if you're in a bustling place, like a bar or coffee shop.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Cat Hodges
Cat Hodges

More by Cat Hodges

View profile
    • Like