Over the past two years, Pensacola has become home to a quickly-growing beer scene. During this time, it has seen a half dozen new concepts open their doors. Therefore, brand differentiation in this community is more important than ever.
Emerald Republic Brewing Co. is built from a clash of cultures and influences. A Japanese water dragon is an inspiration for the logo. Water is the most important ingredient in brewing, and these dragons traditionally protect their waters. In addition, it watches over this coastal brewery, which is located along the emerald waters of Pensacola Beach.
Although we worked with the Emerald Republic Brewing brand from the beginning to develop their messaging and visual identity, the brand is always developing. Because they are continuously brewing new product, there is a constant need for new apparel and packaging. In addition, the space and brand are kept fresh with mural installations, social content, product photography, and promotional concepts.
We are the go-to for any design or conceptual additions to the brand.