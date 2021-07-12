Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
René & Angela

René & Angela rb soul funk album cover gradient pastel vintage retro 1980s art
René & Angela were an American Funk, soul, R&B duo consisting of musical artists and producers René Moore and Angela Winbush. They formed in 1979 and disbanded in 1986. They are most remembered for their 1985 hit "I'll Be Good". The singles, “I Love you more”, “My First Love” and “Your Smile” also charted highly.

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
